Japan's Kishida heads to Seoul for landmark summit with Yoon

Ahead of Hiroshima G7 summit scheduled from 19 May, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making his first visit to Seoul on Sunday in more than ten years as Seoul and Tokyo work to repair their fraught ties amid shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

One of the main issues between the two countries is the legacy of Japan's colonization of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Many Koreans still harbor resentment towards Japan for its brutal treatment during this period, including forced labor and sexual slavery.

But South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was in Tokyo in March for a crucial visit aimed at mending the ties with Japan a priority. Before leaving on Sunday, Kishida stated that the two leaders were trying to resume their so-called "shuttle diplomacy" which had been put on hold for years due to a contentious trade dispute including the problem of forced labour.

Kishida invited Yoon to a G7 meeting in Hiroshima this month. In their March summit, both the nations agreed to eliminate tit-for-tat trade restrictions. In a statement, Kishida expressed his desire for "an honest exchange of views" with Yoon, "based on a relationship of trust".

Kishida will lay flowers at the Seoul National Cemetery after his arrival, which is home to South Korea's war dead. On Sunday in the late afternoon, he will speak with Yoon.

According to local reports, Yoon is anticipated to organise a dinner party in the presidential mansion where Korean barbecue would probably be served. Yoon may even prepare food for Kishida.

The Supreme Court of South Korea in 2018 ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to those who were subjected to forced labour during the Korean War, angering Tokyo and leading to a deterioration in relations.

In recent years, economic issues have also become a source of tension between Japan and South Korea. In 2019, Japan imposed restrictions on the export of key materials used in the production of semiconductors to South Korea, citing national security concerns. This move was seen by many in South Korea as retaliation for the country's court rulings on compensation for forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.

Yoon, who assumed office last year, has attempted to put the past behind him. Earlier this year, he unveiled a proposal to recompense victims without assistance from Tokyo.

The leaders intended to have "candid exchanges" on this subject, Kishida said on Sunday.

On Saturday, some 100 South Koreans gathered to oppose Kishida's travel to Seoul.

The efforts to improve relations come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un intensifies his nation's weapons production and testing after declaring itself "irreversible" nuclear power last year. In response, the United States and South Korea have increased their defence cooperation by holding a number of significant military manoeuvres, including two trilateral exercises this year with Japan.

