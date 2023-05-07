US: At least eight people killed in shooting at Texas mall; gunman killed by police

At least eight people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday (May 6). Addressing a press conference, Allen police chief Brian Harvey said that the gunman, who authorities believed acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside the mall, the news agency Reuters reported. "At 3.36, our officer was at Allen Premium Outlets on an unrelated call. He heard gunshots, located the gunshots, located the shooter, neutralized the shooter and neutralized the threat. We believe at this point that the shooter acted alone," Harvey said.

Earlier, it was reported that nine people were shot but police were not able to confirm how many people were killed in the incident. Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd told the same press conference that his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals, two of whom died.

Meanwhile, Medical City Healthcare, which runs 16 hospitals, said in a statement that its trauma centres were treating eight of the wounded victims between the ages of 5 to 61. Medical City Healthcare did not specify what condition the victims were in.

Visuals shared by Reuters showed people walking out of the Allen Premium Outlets mall, following the shooting, many with their hands up as scores of police stood guard. Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies. 'Unspeakable tragedy': Texas Governor Abbott Texas Governor Greg Abbott called Saturday's shooting an "unspeakable tragedy and said the state was prepared to offer any assistance that local authorities might need.

“I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources,” Governor Abbott said. California: Teenager killed, 5 others injured after shooting at party Another shooting incident was reported in the US in the state of California on Saturday where one teenage girl was killed and five others were injured. The shooting took place at a large party near a college campus in Chico, Northern California.

