One dead, six injured after shoot out during party in Mississippi

One person was killed and six others suffered injuries after a shooting took place during a Cinco de Mayo party that was being held at a restaurant in Mississippi late on Friday night, said police.

In a press release, Ocean Springs Police Capt Ryan LeMaire confirmed that the assailant shot at seven people at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street.

The surviving victims were shifted to area hospitals where they received treatment, said LeMaire. The media reports did not specify how badly the people were injured.

The man who lost his life in the shootout was identified by the police as Chase Harmon, 19, of Pascagoula.

Till Saturday morning, the police did not make any arrests in the case but Lemaire stated that the officials are carrying out an investigation is ongoing.

“We urge anyone with any information to call the Ocean Springs Police Department,” he stated.

The owner of Scratch Kitchen, while speaking to the Sun Herald, said that there were around 200 people present at the restaurant when the shootout took place.

The shooter ran past the restaurant employees who were carrying out security checks at the entrance to the patio and forcefully entered the premises.

"The person who did the shooting wasn't a customer," said owner Brittany Alexander. "He didn't get an arm band or anything to be out here," Alexander added.

Recently, another incident of shooting took place at a house party in Mississippi. Two high school students were killed and four others were injured after gunfire started amid the party.

According to a news report published in the Biloxi Sun Herald, six people were rushed to the hospital after they suffered gunshot wounds and two were reported to be in critical condition and finally succumbed to their injuries.

The police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Brand from Pass Christian on charges of murder and assault. The two minors, who were critical, were admitted to University Hospital in New Orleans, where they died.

According to the news agency Associated Press, the two minors students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis.

According to the report published in The Sun Herald, there was uncertainty around the number of gunshots fired.

However, videos of the shootout were posted by people on social media platforms which showed multiple shots being fired.

Ocean Springs, where the latest shooting incident has occurred, is located 4 miles (6 kilometres) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.

(With inputs from agencies)