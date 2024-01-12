Japanese men continue to disappoint their wives; most women say husbands don't do 'enough' around home

Women have for years borne the burden of work around the house. Now, a survey from Japan has revealed that a majority of women in the nation are "dissatisfied" with the amount of domestic work their husbands are putting in. More than 15 per cent of the women reported that their partners do not do any daily chores at all.

Unhappy in marriage

The annual survey by Japan's Shufu Job Shoken, a private research institute, found that more than half or 55.3 per cent of married women were unhappy with the amount of work their partners did at home.

As per South China Morning Post (SCMP), nearly 40 per cent voiced their displeasure over their husbands only extending "a little help". Not only that, 15.5 per cent reported that their spouses never cooked, cleaned or even took care of their children.

The research institute started undertaking this survey three years ago and since then this is the highest level of dissatisfaction recorded.

Happy is rare

The level of content was the lowest ever recorded. Men continued to fail to meet their wives' standards.

Of the 510 survey respondents, only about 16.7 per cent of the surveyed women said their husbands did "enough" and that they were satisfied by their partners' efforts. Another 28 per cent said that while their partners did "a little" they had "no complaints".

Also read | Archaeologists uncover lost cities which existed 2,000 years ago in Ecuadorian Amazon

The complaints women had ranged from very specific to general. As per the SCMP report specific complaints included those about men not even taking care of their own mess. One was about socks. "He doesn’t unroll his balled-up socks and leaves them on the floor instead of putting them in the washing machine," said a woman.

Others complained that their husbands seemed to lack awareness of what household chores needed to be done, and their tasks were overlooked until their wives stepped in.