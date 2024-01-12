Archaeologists uncover lost cities which existed 2,000 years ago in Ecuadorian Amazon

A cluster of lost cities has been uncovered by archaeologists in the Amazon rainforest, which housed at least 10,000 farmers nearly 2,000 years ago.



Archaeologist Stephen Rostain, more than two decades ago, had for the first time noticed a series of earthen mounds and buried roads.



However, at that time, “I wasn’t sure how it all fit together,” said Rostain, who was among the researchers who had for the first time reported about the finding of the lost cities in the journal Science on Thursday (Jan 11), reported the Associated Press.



The recent mapping of the place, using laser-sensor technology, revealed that the sites will be part of the dense network of connecting roadways and settlements, which are hidden in the forested foothills of the Andes, which lasted nearly 1,000 years.

Rostain, who carried out investigations at France’s National Center for Scientific Research, said, “It was a lost valley of cities. It’s incredible.”

'Extremely complicated society' reflected in mapping: Researcher

The researchers discovered that, between about 500 BC and AD 300 to 600, the settlements were occupied by the Upano people – a period which is nearly contemporaneous with the Roman empire in Europe.



Agricultural fields with drainage canals surrounded the ceremonial and residential buildings which were erected on more than 6,000 earthen mounds. The largest roads were stretched for 6-12 miles (10-20km) and were 33 feet (10 meters) wide.



A study co-author at the same French institute, archaeologist Antoine Dorison said that although it is difficult to estimate the population, the site was earlier home to around 10,000 inhabitants.



University of Florida archaeologist Michael Heckenberger, who was not a part of the study, said, “This shows a very dense occupation and an extremely complicated society. For the region, it’s really in a class of its own in terms of how early it is.”



University of Exeter archaeologist Jose Iriarte said that at the time they would have needed an elaborate system of organised labour for building the roads as well as thousands of earthen mounds.

Watch: Scientists stunned as Himalayas get cooler despite global climate crisis "The Incas and Mayans built with stone, but people in Amazonia didn't usually have stone available to build – they built with mud. It's still an immense amount of labour," said Iriarte, while speaking to the Associated Press.



The Amazon is generally seen as a “pristine wilderness with only small groups of people. But recent discoveries have shown us how much more complex the past really is,” he said.



“There’s always been an incredible diversity of people and settlements in the Amazon, not only one way to live. We’re just learning more about them,” Rostain added.