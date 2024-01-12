Texas: Man arrested for filming himself, six others gang-raping two toddlers in mall bathroom

FBI has arrested 29-year-old Texas man Arthur Hector Fernandez III, a former employee of the Houston Galleria, for filming himself, along with six others, while they gang-rape two toddlers in a restroom of the popular shopping mall.

This came after an investigation by the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) which discovered videos on the dark web. Subsequently, the centre provided the evidence to the FBI.

According to authorities, the heinous acts occurred within public restrooms of the Houston Galleria, a well-known shopping destination in the US state of Texas.

Fernandez has been charged with the sexual exploitation of children. The victims, aged 2 and 3, were identified in the disturbing videos. One of the videos depicts a male toddler on a changing table in a public restroom, being assaulted while Fernandez allegedly records the act. In three other videos, a second toddler is shown on a changing table, with multiple men, including Fernandez. Fernandez was included in the act which was caught on at least two of these recordings.

The FBI, through a meticulous investigation, identified Fernandez by analysing videos and the clothing worn by the victims. Additionally, Fernandez's silver bracelets, noticed by relatives of the toddlers played a crucial role in linking him to the crimes.

Relatives of the first toddler revealed that Fernandez offered to babysit during an unexpected work situation. This was the only time the child was alone with Fernandez, media reports said citing court documents.

Records indicate that the incidents involving the first toddler occurred on May 6 in a Galleria bathroom.

During a search at Fernandez's listed address, FBI Houston discovered three pairs of white, low-top Converse All-Star shoes seen in one of the videos. Electronic devices, particularly those capable of storing explicit material, were also found, as per reports.

Children at Risk president and CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn reportedly said, "Kids, after they’ve been out with someone who you thought you trusted them, they will sort of withdraw. They’ll be more quiet. Look for those changes in your children; bedridden, not eating."

In light of this disturbing incident involving toddlers, Sanborn stressed the importance of creating safe environments for children.