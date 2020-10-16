Japan to release radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant into sea: Report

According to the Japananese media reports, the government has decided to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Also Read: At Fukushima plant, a million-tonne headache: radioactive water

The Fukushima nuclear plant was destroyed when tsumai and earthquake had hit the country in 2011.

According to Japanes media, the Japanese government will make formal announcement this month.

"Decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi plant is a major premise for a restoration in Fukushima from the nuclear disaster. To prevent any delays in the decommissioning process, we need to make a decision quickly," Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc has collected over one million tonnes of contaminated water with tritium being the matter of concern for environmentalists. The Japanese government is set to start the operations in 2022, reports say.

The Japanese government's reported move was resisted by the fish industry which said it would be a setback and that it would undo work to restore their reputation.

The Japanese government has been deliberating the issue of releasing contaminated water into sea for over three years even as neigbourig South Korea has voiced concern about the environmental impact.

The controversy over the release of water has become further complaited with the Fukushima nuclear plant located less than 60 km from the Olympic venue with the games set to take place next year.