Israel-Hamas war: Hostage negotiations closest to deal since start of conflict, says Qatar

Qatar said on Tuesday (Nov 21) that the negotiations to free hostages from Hamas after it launched an attack against Israel on Oct 7 were at their closest point to a deal and reached the final stage. Speaking to reporters, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said, "We are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement." Al-Ansari said that negotiations reached a "critical and final stage."

"We are very optimistic, very hopeful," Al-Ansari told reporters, adding Doha was also very keen for this mediation to succeed in reaching a humanitarian truce.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Qatar has become a key intermediary over the fate of 240 hostages held by Hamas militants. It has helped broker talks aiming to free some of the hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire. However, this mediation effort has only led to the release of four hostages so far.

Truce deal with Israel in sight: Hamas

Also on Tuesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said a truce agreement with Israel was in sight. "We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," according to a statement seen by the news agency AFP.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which has also participated in the attacks, agreed to the terms of a truce deal, Hamas sources told AFP. These developments come a day after United States President Joe Biden said an accord was on the cards.

What does the deal offer?

AFP reported the tentative deal would include a five-day truce, comprising a complete ceasefire on the ground and an end to Israeli air operations over Gaza, except in the north, where they would only halt for six hours daily.

Between 50 and 100 Israeli civilian and foreign hostages would be released, but no military personnel. In exchange, some 300 Palestinians would be freed from Israeli jails, among them women and minors.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad sources also told the news agency the deal would allow for up to 300 trucks of food and medical aid to enter Gaza.