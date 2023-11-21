Israeli families demand answers from Netanyahu over hostage situation: 'Stop talking about killing Arabs'

The hostage situation continues to be the flashpoint of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war with the world urging warring nations to come up with a truce. The families of hostages are frustrated and demand answers from the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's latest announcement came as a ray of hope as he said on Tuesday (Nov 21) that his militant movement was nearing a truce agreement with Israel. A statement sent by his office to the news agency AFP stated: "We are close to reaching a deal on a truce."

The families of those who were taken as hostages on Oct 7 by the militant group Hamas when it launched a surprise attack have been pressing the government to take urgent action.

As quoted by CNN, Shai Wenkert whose son Omer was taken from a music festival and is currently being held hostage in Gaza, said: "I demand their commitment that everyone is returning home. All the hostages. We must get answers, and a commitment … in a written form."

The report said that Wenkert spoke to the media on Monday. And over a week before, he urged the European Parliament for help. Media reports have said that Wenkert spoke with the media before he and other relatives met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

Gil Dickmann, whose cousin is being held in Gaza, chanted: "Bring them home!" The family members held pictures of their loved ones.

Hen Avigdori, whose wife and daughter were taken on Oct 7, said "Maybe instead of talking about the dead, talk about the living. Stop talking about killing Arabs. Talk about"saving Jews. This is your job!"

Negotiators have been working to seal a deal to allow the release of around 240 mostly Israeli hostages seized on Oct 7, during the deadliest assault on Israel in its history. Hamas fighters also killed around 1,200 people during their cross-border assault, most of them civilians.

Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in retaliation for the attack, vowing to destroy Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

According to the Hamas government in Gaza, the war has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children. Intense negotiations mediated by Qatar, where Hamas has a political office and where Haniyeh is based, have been underway for weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)