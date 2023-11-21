Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli foreign ministry recalls its ambassador from South Africa
The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 46th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza, Israeli officials have said. Israel has since retaliated with constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 13,000 Palestinians, mostly children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Follow WION for all the LIVE updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday 100 patients were evacuated from a hospital there with the help of the Red Cross just hours after it was hit by a deadly Israeli strike. "100 patients were evacuated from the Indonesian hospital with the help of the ICRC," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP, saying another 100 would be taken out overnight to another facility in the southern town of Khan Yunis.
The Red Cross said Monday that its president had travelled to Qatar to meet with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh "to advance humanitarian issues related to the armed conflict in Israel and Gaza".
"President Mirjana Spoljaric met with Ismael Haniyeh, Chair of Hamas' Political Bureau, and separately with authorities of the state of Qatar," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (November 20) that the killing of civilians in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip is "unparalleled and unprecedented" in any conflict since he took office. He also urged all parties, the Palestinian Authority in particular, to plan for the future of Gaza, based on a two-state solution, once Israel's assault on Gaza in retaliation for the Oct.7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants is over.
"I think it's also important to be able to transform this tragedy into an opportunity. And for that to be possible, it is essential that after the war we move in a determined and irreversible way to a two-state solution," Guterres said.
France on Monday (November 20) sent more medical supplies and a second hospital ship to Gaza, French armed forces footage released on the same day showed. France sent a military Airbus A400 with more than 10 tonnes of medical supplies and will contribute to European Union medical aid flights on Nov. 23 and 30. France also dispatched a second hospital ship, the helicopter-carrier Dixmude, which will arrive in Egypt in the coming days. A first French helicopter carrier - the Tonnerre, which has about 60 beds and two operating blocs - has already been deployed in the region. France will also deploy civil and military planes to evacuate sick or injured children from Gaza, A French presidency statement released on Sunday (November 19) said. Earlier this month, French planes delivered 54 tonnes of aid for Gaza via Egypt.
Israel's foreign ministry said Monday it had recalled its ambassador from Pretoria, one day before South Africa is due to host a virtual BRICS summit on the war in Gaza.
"Following the latest South African statements, the Ambassador of Israel to Pretoria has been recalled to Jerusalem for consultations," said ministry spokesman Lior Haiat on social media site X, formerly Twitter, without giving specifics.