Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli foreign ministry recalls its ambassador from South Africa

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (November 20) that the killing of civilians in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip is "unparalleled and unprecedented" in any conflict since he took office. He also urged all parties, the Palestinian Authority in particular, to plan for the future of Gaza, based on a two-state solution, once Israel's assault on Gaza in retaliation for the Oct.7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants is over.

"I think it's also important to be able to transform this tragedy into an opportunity. And for that to be possible, it is essential that after the war we move in a determined and irreversible way to a two-state solution," Guterres said.