Israel-Hamas war: At least 7 Palestinians killed across West Bank; 10 Israeli officers injured amid clashes

At least seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank, on Thursday (Oct 19) according to the Palestinian health ministry. This comes after Israeli police said they were clashing with Palestinian gunmen in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem, amid an arrest raid.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said at least 10 of their officers have been wounded, one of whom is said to be in serious condition.

The Israeli army has also arrested around 524 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank and claimed that among those more than 330 are affiliated with Hamas.

West Bank clashes: What we know

The Palestinian health ministry has reported the death of four people in the West Bank refugee camp amid an Israeli raid, on Thursday. Separately, the health ministry also reported the death of three Palestinians across the West Bank, raising the total death toll since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas to at least 76.

A report by Al Jazeera citing witnesses also said Israeli forces broke into the camp and confrontations began and described the situation as “very tense” amid fears that the death toll may rise.

Meanwhile, the IDF said 10 officers were injured after a bomb blast in the Nur Shams refugee camp, earlier on Thursday, during the arrest raid. In a statement, the police said that the Israeli Border Police came under fire and IEDs were hurled at them.

The Palestinian media outlets also reported gunmen shooting at the Israeli forces and setting off explosive devices in the area.

The IDF also released a video showing a drone strike against a group of Palestinian gunmen in Nur Shams. “The security forces under the direction of the Shin Bet have been operating since the night hours in a divisional operation to counter terrorism in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp…” said the Israeli Air Force on X.

“The forces work to arrest wanted persons, thwart terrorist infrastructures and confiscate weapons. An Air Force aircraft located and attacked an armed terrorist squad that endangered our forces in the area,” the statement added.

According to Palestinian officials, a 32-year-old was fatally shot in the town of Budrus; a 17-year-old was shot dead in the Dheisheh refugee camp; and a 16-year-old was killed after being shot in the head in Tulkarem.

Over 520 Palestinians arrested: IDF

The IDF has also arrested 524 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank since October 7 and arrested 80, over the past day, out of which 63 are said to be Hamas members.

The Israeli military confirmed the demolition of a supposed Hamas fighter who killed a soldier in the West Bank in July during an overnight operation in the village of Qibya.

