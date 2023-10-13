Israel-Hamas war: At least 44 Palestinians killed in West Bank, more than 200 arrested, since Saturday

In a seeming spread of violence due to Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, as many as 44 Palestinians have been killed, since Saturday (Oct 7) according to the Palestinian health ministry, while more than 200 wanted Palestinians have been arrested across the West Bank, said the Israeli army.

Nine killed West Bank due to Israeli fire: Palestinian health ministry

At least nine Palestinians were killed on Friday (Oct 13) by Israeli fire across several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank during rallies in solidarity with the war-battered Gaza Strip, reported news agency AFP.

According to AFP and security officials, clashes erupted in West Bank’s Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron and other cities and towns nearly a week after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel, which later spiralled into an all-out war.

So far, Israel has reported the deaths of more than 1,300 people, including army personnel and civilians. Meanwhile, in Gaza, over 1799 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry.

ALSO READ | Palestinian killed amid settler violence in West Bank; over 50 injured after clashes with Israeli military

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has also reported the death of at least 44 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Saturday.

As of Friday (Oct 13) afternoon, the ministry reported “nine martyrs by occupation (Israeli) bullets in the West Bank” and some 130 wounded across multiple locations, some critically, according to AFP.

The news agency citing the Palestinian health ministry said that out of the nine deaths on Friday, at least three were reported in Tulkarm. A 14-year-old boy was also killed in Beit Furik, near Nablus, sources told AFP.

Deaths were also recorded in Beit Ula, Tammun, Bethlehem and Hebron, said the Palestinian health ministry in separate statements, as per AFP.

More than 200 people arrested in West Bank: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they have arrested 220 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including 130 affiliated with Hamas since the fighting began on Saturday, according to the Times of Israel.

On Thursday night, 32 Hamas members were arrested by the IDF, among them senior members detained in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

There have been multiple reports of clashes erupting between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank in recent days, particularly since the fighting between Hamas and Israel began.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE