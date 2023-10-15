Pizzeria in West Bank demolished over controversial Holocaust survivor ad

A pizzeria located in the West Bank that posted an advertisement using the image of an Israeli woman, who is a Holocaust survivor, during her capture by Hamas terrorists, has been demolished. This woman was photographed in her wheelchair during the Hamas attack.

Times of Israel reported that the eatery in Huwara shared a Facebook ad featuring the woman in her wheelchair, holding a pizza. The ad bore the phrase "You are welcome," accompanied by laughing emojis. This advertisement sparked outrage and condemnation.

Israeli prime minister's call for demolition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly called for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to bulldoze the restaurant after the offensive ad gained attention. In response, Israeli settlers congregated around the establishment, demanding its demolition. Israeli forces are closely monitoring the situation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the northern border.

The owners of the pizzeria disassociated themselves from the offensive ad, asserting that someone had posted it without their knowledge or consent. They issued an apology on Facebook, expressing their disapproval of harming individuals and their desire to earn a dignified living while living in peace with others. They conveyed their remorse to their family members and anyone who was hurt by the incident.

The aftermath of the attacks has been marked by a grim toll. In Kfar Aza, southern Israel, several infants and toddlers were discovered decapitated, as stated by Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reports indicate that over 1,200 individuals have lost their lives, with more than 2,000 others sustaining injuries. Additionally, at least 100 Israelis are believed to have been taken hostage.

Reports suggest that at least 27 Americans lost their lives during the weekend's attacks. The Joe Biden administration has not confirmed the number of Americans held hostage.

One of the most devastating attacks unfolded at a music festival in Israel, near Kibbutz Re'im, in proximity to Gaza. During this attack, terrorists infiltrated the site, resulting in the deaths of at least 260 people, with many more being abducted. The festival, attended by thousands, turned into a scene of chaos as Palestinian gunmen attacked, gunning down those attempting to flee.

