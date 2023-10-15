Israeli canine unit 'Oketz' saves 200 lives during Hamas attack

The Israeli Defense Force's canine unit, Oketz, played a significant role in rescuing 200 Israelis and eliminating 10 Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri. However, a separate incident at Kibbutz Kfar Aza had a tragic outcome. A dog named Nauru was deployed to track down terrorists and weapons, successfully exposing their location. While IDF soldiers neutralised the terrorists, Nauru tragically lost its life during the intense combat. The soldiers retrieved Nauru's remains for a proper burial.

The commander of the Oketz unit rallied his troops, emphasising their mission to penetrate the Gaza Strip and eliminate all terrorists they encounter. He underscored their unity and strength, expressing determination to prevail.

Oketz, translating to "sting" in Hebrew, meticulously trains its dogs, assigning each a specific speciality such as attack, search and rescue, explosive detection, and weapon location. Their valuable contributions are evident in both rescue operations and confrontations with terrorists, showcasing the unit's unwavering commitment to Israel's security and success.

Following the devastating Hamas assault on Gaza Strip-adjacent communities, Israeli military forensic teams have been examining the victims' bodies, revealing distressing evidence of torture, rape, and other atrocious acts. This revelation has been profoundly shocking as around 1,300 bodies were sent to a central Israeli army base in Ramla for identification.

Rabbi Israel Weiss, a former army chief rabbi involved in the identification process, stated that about 90% of military casualties have been recognised. Furthermore, efforts are ongoing to identify civilian victims. The bodies exhibited troubling signs of torture and sexual assault, including dismemberment, beheadings, and even the tragic death of a child.

This horrifying situation arose from the ruthless October 7 attack, during which hundreds of Hamas gunmen, some on motorcycles, breached Gaza's barriers and rampaged through neighbouring communities. They targeted outdoor events, residences, and military installations, abducting over 120 Israelis and foreigners. The extensive casualties in a single day, along with harrowing images from the affected areas, deeply shook Israel.

