US sends second aircraft carrier to support Israel

The US on Saturday (October 14) deployed second aircraft carrier in order "to deter hostile actions against Israel". US President Joe Biden, at the same time, pushed for protection of civilians as Israel's siege and bombardment of Gaza Strip continues.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement that presence of USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships in the eastern Mediterranean Sea signalled America's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,"

The Eisenhower joins USS Ford carrier strike group which is already in the eastern Mediterranean. It was ordered to move there as hostilities broke out between Israel and Hamas last week.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: A simple history of how it all began | Explained × USA's latest significant show of support has come just when Israel appears poised for a ground offensive in Gaza.

Israel has asked more than one million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave to flee ahead of the assault. This has been condemned by some countries. Aid groups believe that the exodus would set off humanitarian crisis.

Israel has already cut off food, water and electricity supply to 2.4 million people living in Gaza Strip.

The White House said in a statement tha President Biden spoke on phone with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and has "affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians". The statement did not specifically mention Gaza.

"President Biden discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu US coordination with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and others in the region to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food and medical care," the White House said.

Biden has also spoken with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas for the first time since the fight broke out a week ago. He has "condemned Hamas' brutal attack on Israel."

"Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination," Biden told Abbas, according to a White House statement.

'Full support' for humanitarian assistance in Gaza

The statement added that President Biden has also pledged "full support" to the Palestinian Authority in its efforts for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, "particularly in Gaza,"

Hamas fighter, broke through the headvily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel last week setting off worst Israel-Palestine conflict in decades.

Health officials in Gaza have said that Israeli retaliation has killed more than 2200 people. The death toll on the Israeli side is at least 1300.

The Pentagon has said in a statement that Austin has spoken with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant and has stressed protection of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

