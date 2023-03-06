Iran: Women to be punished for violating Islamic dress code, says judiciary chief

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday (March 6) that women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, reported Iran's official IRNA news agency. The report has come less than a year after Mahsa Amini's death.

Mahsa Amini (22) was detained by Iran's feared Morality Police in September last year for her 'inappropriate attire.' Amini's custodial death sparked nationwide protests which the authorities found hard to contain.

"Removing one's hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic and its values. People who engage in such an abnormal act will be punished," Ejei said as per IRNA news agency.

"With the help of the judiciary and executive, authorities will use all available means to deal with the people who cooperate with the enemy and commit this sin that harms public order."

Watch | Iran: Over 1200 schoolgirls fall ill due to alleged poisoning

The protests in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini have been met with brutal crackdown from the state. This has resulted in death of several protesters.

The protests that started after death of Mahsa Amini were nationwide. The anger among the people even elicited demands of downfall of the Islamic clerical regime led by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Also Read | Iranian leader calls suspected poisoning of schoolgirls ‘unforgivable’, warns no amnesty for perpetrators

The regime has, on many occasions, chosen to denounce the protests. The protesters have been regarded as 'rioters' by Iran's top leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.