Iran: Three protesters shot dead in Mahsa Amini's home province, toll goes further up

Iran's security forces shot dead three people on Saturday (November 19), a rights group has said. The shootings took place in the western province of Kurdistan. This has added to the toll of the deadly protests that erupted in the Islamic republic after Mahsa Amini's death.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests after custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was taken into custody by Iran's morality police over 'inappropriate' attire.

The protests against her death have been going around for weeks and have now become the greatest challenge to the regime. The authorities have responded with a crackdown that Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has left dead at least 342 people dead, half a dozen already sentenced to death and more than 15,000 arrested.

On Saturday, Hengaw, a Norway-based rights group which monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP that "the government's repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians".

Protesters have been killed in 22 of Iran's 31 provinces, IHR said Wednesday, including 123 in Sistan-Baluchistan and 32 in Amini's home province of Kurdistan.

Activists have largely accused Iran's security forces of carrying out secret burials of protesters they have killed, to prevent more violence from flaring at their funerals.

(With inputs from agencies)

