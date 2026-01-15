/Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for father’s assassination

Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that Iran is determined to take ‘revenge’ for the assassination of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A statement attributed to Mojtaba, who has still not been seen or heard from in public, was read out on Iranian state media. Mojataba said Iran remains determined to “take revenge” for his father, who was assassinated on the first day of the war, and all those killed in the war.

In the long message attributed to him, Mojtaba vowed to “not let go” of attackers, seek compensation and “avenge” the dead, and warned that Iran would take the Strait of Hormuz “to a new phase.” He also called on the Arab neighbours to “stand in the right place” and turn away from Western powers.

“Everyone must know that, God willing, we will certainly not let go of the criminal aggressors who attacked our country. We will definitely seek compensation for every damage inflicted, as well as blood money for the martyrs and compensation for the wounded of this war,” said the message marking the 40th day of Ali Khamenei’s death.

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In a series of posts on the official X handle, Mojtaba said, “Iran is not seeking war but will not forfeit its rights and considers all resistance fronts as a unified entity.”

“We will certainly demand compensation for each and every damage inflicted, and the blood price of the martyrs and the compensation for the wounded of this war.”

He was also quoted as saying that Iran will take management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase.

“Forty days have passed since the dreadful crime of enemies of Islam & Iran, the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Leader of the Islamic Ummah and truth seekers, and Master of martyrs of Iran & Resistance, the Great #Khamenei.”

“For forty days and nights, the companions and Ummah of the Leader, Martyr Khamenei, have been descending like balls of fire on the heads of the Pharaohs,” he added.

Mojtaba also claimed Iranian victory in the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

“Today, up to this point in the epic Third Sacred Defense, it can be said with complete confidence that you, the heroic nation of Iran, are the definite victors in this battlefield,” he said.

Addressing supporters, Khamenei said, “It should not be assumed that announcing an intention to negotiate with the enemy means there is no need for a presence in the streets.”

He urged to the people that their chants in the streets will be effective in shaping the outcome of the negotiations.