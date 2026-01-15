Melania Trump on Thursday (April 9) issued an unexpected public statement denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, pushing back against what she described as long-running false claims circulating online. Speaking on camera at the White House, the 55-year-old said the remarks were necessary to counter misinformation. Her comments come despite no immediate trigger, drawing renewed attention to the Epstein controversy that has lingered during Donald Trump’s presidency. "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said. "The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect."

Melania Trump firmly denied any association with Epstein, even as past photos showed her and her husband in similar social circles in New York. She said "fake images and statements about Epstein and me" had been circulating on social media" for years now. Be cautious about what you believe: these images and stories are completely false."

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Her remarks risk reigniting scrutiny of the Epstein case, which continues to cast a shadow over US politics. Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors. The US Justice Department has released extensive files related to the case over the past year, while Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement. "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant. Was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island," Melania Trump said.