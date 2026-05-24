/Iran’s president Pezeshkian says Iran ready to assure world it’s not seeking nuclear weapons

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Tehran is ready to assure the world that it is not seeking nuclear weapons and added that Iran does not aim to create unrest in the region and will not compromise on its ‘honour’ in striking a deal for peace with the United States. Pezeshkian further said that no decision will be made in Iran outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and without the permission of the Supreme Leader as the framework for a US-Iran deal is emerging.

“We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons. We are not seeking instability in the region,” Pezeshkian said in comments released Sunday on Iranian state TV.

“We are not seeking unrest in the region,” Pezeshkian told IRNA and alleged that “the one seeking to destabilise the region” is Israel.

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Iran, which avows to destroy Israel, has a stockpile of more than 400 kg of uranium that has been enriched to a level which is a short technical step short of weapons-grade. The UN atomic agency says Iran’s enriched uranium has no civilian use.

Israeli officials, meanwhile, say that Iran’s uranium is sufficient for making 11 nuclear bombs if enriched further.

Pezeshkian also said that Tehran’s negotiating team “will not compromise the country’s honour and pride in any way.” His comment comes at a time when a deal to end the war with the US seemingly moves closer.

US President Donald Trump made calls to other allies in the region and said a deal on the conflict in the Middle East, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been “largely negotiated”.

Pezeshkian’s stress on giving an assurance to the world about not seeking nuclear weapons follows reports in some American media outlets that Iran has accepted commitments like reducing nuclear stockpiles, removing equipment, or shutting down certain facilities in a potential agreement with Washington.

Sources from the negotiating process emphasised that no clause about Iran’s nuclear commitments has been included in the draft of the potential agreement and that all matters related to the nuclear programme have been deferred to the 60-day negotiations following the signing of the agreement.

‘Iran world’s leading sponsor of terrorism,’ says Rubio

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Iran of sponsoring ‘terrorism’ across the world.

“No nation on earth sponsors more terrorism than Iran,” Rubio said at a news conference in New Delhi and alleged that Iran invests in sponsoring Hezbollah and Hamas.

“The world’s leading sponsor of terrorism is Iran. Look at what they are doing now. They are holding hostage civilian vessels. … They’ve laid mines in an international waterway,” he said.