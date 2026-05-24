/OpenAI offers up to $445,000 for AI safety role as focus shifts to self-improving systems

OpenAI is offering a salary of up to $445,000 (around Rs 3.7 crore) for a specialised safety researcher role, highlighting growing concerns around advanced artificial intelligence systems that could improve themselves.

According to a recent job listing, the company is hiring for its “Preparedness” team to study risks linked to recursive self-improvement, a concept where AI systems can train and improve newer versions of themselves.

What the role involves



The job focuses on preparing for future risks rather than solving current problems. OpenAI has said the role requires people who can think about challenges that may not yet exist.

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The researcher is expected to:

Study how AI systems could improve themselves

Identify risks such as data poisoning

Build tools to understand AI decision-making

Track how AI tools replace human technical work

The company has described the role as needing individuals who are “tasteful and strategic”, meaning they must make careful and well-judged decisions in uncertain situations.

Why AI companies are focusing on self-improving systems

The hiring comes at a time when AI systems are improving rapidly. Recent research suggests that the complexity of tasks AI models can handle is doubling roughly every seven months. This means AI tools are increasingly able to perform tasks that would take human developers days or weeks. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are working towards systems that can assist in research or even automate parts of it. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has earlier said the company aims to develop an “automated AI researcher” in the coming years, with a long-term goal of building systems that can independently conduct research.

Concerns around AI risks and safety

The idea of self-improving AI has raised concerns among researchers. Experts warn that such systems could become difficult to control if they improve faster than human oversight. According to industry research, there is a possibility that AI could eventually handle a large share of software development tasks, raising questions about control, safety and accountability.

OpenAI’s Preparedness team is working on preventing severe risks, including:

Cybersecurity threats

Misuse of AI systems

Biological and chemical risks

Autonomous AI behaviour

What competitors are doing

Other AI companies are also exploring similar areas. Anthropic has published research on using AI systems to monitor stronger AI models, while Google DeepMind has highlighted the rapid pace of AI development. Experts like Demis Hassabis have described current progress as an early stage of a possible “AI singularity”, where systems may begin improving themselves beyond human capability.

Why salaries are rising in AI sector



The high salary for this role reflects strong competition for talent in the AI industry. Companies are investing heavily in researchers who can handle complex technical and ethical challenges. As AI systems become more powerful, demand for safety experts is increasing alongside demand for engineers and developers.

What this means for the future