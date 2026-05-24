/OpenAI offers up to $445,000 for AI safety role as focus shifts to self-improving systems

OpenAI is offering a salary of up to $445,000 (around Rs 3.7 crore) for a specialised safety researcher role, highlighting growing concerns around advanced artificial intelligence systems that could improve themselves.
According to a recent job listing, the company is hiring for its “Preparedness” team to study risks linked to recursive self-improvement, a concept where AI systems can train and improve newer versions of themselves.
What the role involves
The job focuses on preparing for future risks rather than solving current problems. OpenAI has said the role requires people who can think about challenges that may not yet exist.
The researcher is expected to:
Study how AI systems could improve themselves
Identify risks such as data poisoning
Build tools to understand AI decision-making
Track how AI tools replace human technical work
The company has described the role as needing individuals who are “tasteful and strategic”, meaning they must make careful and well-judged decisions in uncertain situations.
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Why AI companies are focusing on self-improving systems
The hiring comes at a time when AI systems are improving rapidly. Recent research suggests that the complexity of tasks AI models can handle is doubling roughly every seven months. This means AI tools are increasingly able to perform tasks that would take human developers days or weeks. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are working towards systems that can assist in research or even automate parts of it. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has earlier said the company aims to develop an “automated AI researcher” in the coming years, with a long-term goal of building systems that can independently conduct research.
Concerns around AI risks and safety
The idea of self-improving AI has raised concerns among researchers. Experts warn that such systems could become difficult to control if they improve faster than human oversight. According to industry research, there is a possibility that AI could eventually handle a large share of software development tasks, raising questions about control, safety and accountability.
OpenAI’s Preparedness team is working on preventing severe risks, including:
Cybersecurity threats
Misuse of AI systems
Biological and chemical risks
Autonomous AI behaviour
What competitors are doing
Other AI companies are also exploring similar areas. Anthropic has published research on using AI systems to monitor stronger AI models, while Google DeepMind has highlighted the rapid pace of AI development. Experts like Demis Hassabis have described current progress as an early stage of a possible “AI singularity”, where systems may begin improving themselves beyond human capability.
Why salaries are rising in AI sector
The high salary for this role reflects strong competition for talent in the AI industry. Companies are investing heavily in researchers who can handle complex technical and ethical challenges. As AI systems become more powerful, demand for safety experts is increasing alongside demand for engineers and developers.
What this means for the future
OpenAI’s hiring shows that the focus in AI is shifting from building models to managing their impact. While the technology continues to advance, companies are also preparing for long-term risks. The development highlights a key trend in the industry: as AI becomes more capable, ensuring safety and control is becoming as important as innovation itself