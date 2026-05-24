/Tibetan leader Penpa Tsering invited to Marco Rubio’s Independence Day reception in Delhi

The United States has extended a high-profile invitation to Penpa Tsering, President (Sikyong) of the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan government-in-exile, to attend a reception marking America’s 250th Independence Day in New Delhi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to deliver remarks at the event. The invite shows Washington’s continued support for Tibetan issues even as it ups the ties with China with the recent visit of Donald Trump to the country.

For the Tibetan exile community, based primarily in India since the Dalai Lama’s flight in 1959, the invitation carries symbolic weight. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), headquartered in Dharamshala, represents over 100,000 Tibetans in exile and advocates for genuine autonomy, cultural preservation, and human rights in Tibet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Penpa Tsering, re-elected to lead the CTA, has consistently highlighted US legislative support, such as laws affirming Tibetan religious freedoms and opposing Chinese interference in the Dalai Lama’s succession.

Inviting the Tibetan leader to a prominent diplomatic event, especially when China remains sensitive about Tibet , reinforces Washington’s stance on the issue.

It also aligns with longstanding bipartisan US policy, including the Tibetan Policy and Support Act, which calls for international engagement with the CTA and scrutiny of Chinese policies in Tibet, including the unresolved disappearance of the Panchen Lama.

China is likely to protest the invitation, as it has done with past US engagements on Tibet. Beijing views any elevation of the exile administration as interference and has intensified efforts to control the narrative around Tibetan Buddhism, particularly the future reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.