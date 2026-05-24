/Marco Rubio hints at 'good news for the world in few hours' regarding Iran at press meet in India

After US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran has been "largely negotiated" and details will be announced soon, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day India tour, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi said there is possibility of "good news" regarding the peace deal with Iran.
"I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," he said when asked about a deal being reached upon between US and Iran by reporters.
He said great progress has been made in last 48 hours and the Strait of Hormuz blockade will be resolved soon.
"Some progress has been made in the past 48 hours on an outline that could resolve the Strait of Hormuz situation," he said during a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.
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However, he reiterated that the main goal for US remains to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.
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"Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon. The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway, and what they are doing now is basically they are threatening to destroy commercial vessels using an international waterway that is illegal under any concept of international law," said Rubio.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump also spoke of an agreement "largely negotiated" with Iran that would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He however, did not give much details on it.