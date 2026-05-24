/‘Far from reality’: Iran media pushes back after Trump claims Strait of Hormuz will reopen under new deal

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency has disputed claims by US President Donald Trump that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen as part of a possible agreement between Washington and Tehran, describing the statement as “far from reality”. According to Fars, the latest exchanged text between the parties indicates that the strategic waterway would remain under Iran’s management even if an agreement is reached.

“Based on the latest exchanged text, if a possible agreement is reached, the Strait of Hormuz will still be under Iran’s management,” the agency reported. The report added that while Iran had agreed to allow the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to return to levels seen before the conflict, this would not amount to unrestricted navigation.

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“Although Iran has agreed to allow the number of passing ships to return to the level before the war, this does not at all mean ‘free passage’ to the pre-war situation,” Fars said. The agency further stated that Iran would continue to retain authority over the management of the strait, including shipping routes, timing, methods of passage and permits.

“The management of the strait, determining the route, time, manner of passage, and issuing permits, will remain exclusively under the control and discretion of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the report said. Fars described Trump’s earlier remarks as “incomplete” and said they did not reflect the actual terms under discussion.

Trump had earlier written on his social media platform Truth Social that an agreement involving the United States, Iran and other countries had been “largely negotiated” and was nearing completion. “Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump said. He also claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen as part of the arrangement.