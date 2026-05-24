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Has Iran agreed to surrender enriched uranium and reopen Hormuz in new US deal?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 24, 2026, 08:49 IST | Updated: May 24, 2026, 08:49 IST
Has Iran agreed to surrender enriched uranium and reopen Hormuz in new US deal?

A man takes a selfie in front of a billboard of Iran's late supreme leaders and new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran has reportedly agreed to give up its highly enriched uranium under a proposed US-backed peace deal aimed at ending the war. Donald Trump said the agreement is “largely negotiated,” with talks also focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

As US President Donald Trump hinted that the US and Iran deal may be announced soon, it was reported that Iran has agreed to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a report, the New York Times cited two unnamed US officials and said that Iran has committed in a general statement to giving up the uranium but exact details on how it will relinquish it has not been finalized. The NYT also quoted three senior Iranian officials and said that Tehran has agreed to “a memorandum of understanding that would stop the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

What more is included in the deal?

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The report about uranium comes days after it was reported that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a directive that the near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad. Iran has a stockpile of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium in its possession. Additionally, in the deal that is to be finalised between the two sides, the US would release $25 billion in Iranian assets frozen overseas. The Times quoted officials saying that the agreement “would halt fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” They add that its terms focus “on opening the strait— including lifting the US naval blockade against Iran and allowing free commercial traffic without Iran charging any tolls.” The officials also added that Iran’s nuclear program will be negotiated within 30 to 60 days. However, Iran’s Fars news agency slammed Trump for claiming that the deal is done and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

Trump says Iran-US agreement ‘largely negotiated’

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US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and said that he had a “very good call” with leaders of the Gulf nations as well as with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and revealed that an agreement has been “largely negotiated,” but “final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly." He added that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened as part of the deal. After Trump's post, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifexpressed hope that his country might be hosting the leaders of Iran and the US for next round of talks.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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