/Has Iran agreed to surrender enriched uranium and reopen Hormuz in new US deal?

As US President Donald Trump hinted that the US and Iran deal may be announced soon, it was reported that Iran has agreed to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a report, the New York Times cited two unnamed US officials and said that Iran has committed in a general statement to giving up the uranium but exact details on how it will relinquish it has not been finalized. The NYT also quoted three senior Iranian officials and said that Tehran has agreed to “a memorandum of understanding that would stop the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

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The report about uranium comes days after it was reported that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued a directive that the near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad. Iran has a stockpile of more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium in its possession. Additionally, in the deal that is to be finalised between the two sides, the US would release $25 billion in Iranian assets frozen overseas. The Times quoted officials saying that the agreement “would halt fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” They add that its terms focus “on opening the strait— including lifting the US naval blockade against Iran and allowing free commercial traffic without Iran charging any tolls.” The officials also added that Iran’s nuclear program will be negotiated within 30 to 60 days. However, Iran’s Fars news agency slammed Trump for claiming that the deal is done and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

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