/In response to WION, Rubio dismisses racist remarks on Indians as 'stupid' comments - VIDEO

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to downplay concerns over racist comments targeting Indians and Indian-Americans in the United States, describing them as the words of "stupid people" present in every country. The remarks came during a joint press conference in New Delhi on Sunday with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as Rubio began a four-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. In response to WION's Sidhant Sibal, who directly raised the issue, Rubio, appearing visibly cautious, & responded: “I don't know how to address that but I'll take that very seriously... I'm sure there are people that have made comments online and other places because every country in the world has stupid people.”

He added that "there are stupid people here, there are stupid people in the United States" who "make dumb comments all the time". The US top diplomat went on to emphasise America's openness to immigrants. "The United States is a very welcoming country. Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world, have become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life and have contributed greatly," he said.

The exchange comes amid heightened sensitivities following comments attributed to President Donald Trump. In April 2026, Trump reportedly endorsed a post referencing a Michael Savage transcript that labelled India a "hellhole" in the context of a debate on birthright citizenship.

Such rhetoric has strained public discourse even as official relations remain a strategic priority for both nations. Incidents of discrimination against Indian communities in the US have drawn attention in recent years, even as Indian-Americans continue to play prominent roles in American society, business, and politics.

Rubio's visit, his first to India as Secretary of State, follows meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions have focused on technology, energy, critical minerals, and broader cooperation, with India reportedly committing to significant purchases of US goods.

Despite underlying tensions over trade, tariffs, and occasional inflammatory language, both sides have stressed the importance of the partnership between the world's two largest democracies.