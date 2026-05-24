/Iran says it shot down Israeli drone amid signs of possible US-Iran peace deal: Report

Iran has claimed that its military shot down an Israeli surveillance drone in Hormozgan province, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported, amid growing expectations that a memorandum of understanding linked to a possible Iran-US peace agreement could soon be announced.

The report said the wreckage of the destroyed Orbiter drone, described as an Israeli-made unmanned aircraft, was recovered with the help of Iranian naval forces. However, the Israel Defence Forces said it was not aware of any such incident.

The development came hours after US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had a “very good call” with Gulf leaders as well as Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Trump said the discussions focused on Iran and “all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace”.

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Trump also said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed that an agreement had been “largely negotiated”, while the final details were still under discussion and could be announced shortly. He further stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened as part of the proposed deal.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, told reporters in New Delhi on Sunday that there was a possibility of “good news” regarding a peace agreement with Iran.

"I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," he said when asked about a deal being reached between the US and Iran by reporters.

(This is a developing story; further details awaited)