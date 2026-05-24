/BJP’s Debangshu Panda leads West Bengal’s Falta repoll by over 1 lakh votes, Jahangir Khan slips to fourth

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda has moved towards a decisive victory in the Falta Assembly repoll election 2026, giving the party a major political boost in one of West Bengal’s most high-profile contests. According to Election Commission trends after 20 of the 21 counting rounds, Panda was leading by 1,04,487 votes.

The Falta repoll drew statewide attention after Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced his withdrawal from the contest shortly before voting, even though his name remained on the ballot paper. The development turned the election into a direct contest mainly between the BJP’s Debangshu Panda and CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

As counting progressed, Panda maintained a commanding lead throughout the day. After 20 rounds, the BJP candidate had secured 1,45,063 votes, while CPI(M)’s SN Kurmi trailed far behind with 40,576 votes. Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla stood third with 10,047 votes, while Jahangir Khan slipped to fourth place with 7,703 votes after withdrawing from the race before polling.

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Falta repoll turns politically significant

What initially appeared to be a routine repoll later emerged as a politically important contest in South 24 Parganas. BJP leaders claimed the trend reflected public support for what they described as a free and fair electoral process.

The Election Commission had ordered fresh polling across all 285 booths in Falta following allegations of irregularities during the April 29 voting. Complaints included suspected attempts to tamper with EVMs and reports of suspicious substances found at several polling stations.

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The repoll was held on May 21 under tight security arrangements, with nearly 35 companies of central forces deployed across the constituency. More than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh voters reportedly cast their votes during the repoll.

TMC faces pressure after Jahangir Khan's withdrawal

The result is also being seen as politically sensitive for the Trinamool Congress, especially after Jahangir Khan’s sudden withdrawal triggered criticism within sections of the party. The episode also intensified political scrutiny around TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who represents the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency that includes Falta.

Until recently, TMC leaders had projected Falta as a stronghold in the Diamond Harbour region. However, the current counting trend has sharply changed the political narrative, with BJP leaders now focusing on the scale of Panda’s final victory margin as the last rounds of counting continue.