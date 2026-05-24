/Stephen Colbert surprises fans with his TV appearance in Michigan after Late Show farewell

American comedian, writer, and producer Stephen Colbert, who recently bid goodbye to his long-running late-night show, surprised his fans with an unexpected television appearance far from the glitz of mainstream broadcasting. The renowned host appeared on a local public access programme, sparking excitement online.

Stephen Colbert's comeback in TV show in Michigan

Stephen Colbert made one more surprise appearance, this time on a public access show in Monroe, Michigan. Colbert guest-hosted an episode of Only in Monroe, Michigan.

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Colbert guest-hosted the Michigan public access show hosted by Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko Wilson, Miss America 1988, who had previously welcomed Colbert in July 2015 when he interviewed Eminem just months before taking over The Late Show from David Letterman.

The hour-long episode was broadcast locally via Monroe Community Media in Monroe, Michigan. For fans tuning in beyond the local viewing area, the special was uploaded globally for on-demand access on YouTube. The broadcast leaned heavily into Michigan-centric jokes, taking shots at network shakeups and featuring classic, low-budget public access.

Netizens' reaction to Stephen Colbert's TV appearance in Michigan

Soon after the show featuring Stephen Colbert was broadcast, it generated massive online buzz and delight among fans. One user wrote, "He really meant it when he said you would see him next on local public TV streaming from the location of his first job. Here's a full episode of Stephen yesterday streaming live from Monroe, Michigan. He is awesome. He was so funny. #StephenColbery is a comic genius."

Another user wrote, "As a Monroe, MI native that time Stephen Colbert hosted a show on our public access station was both one of the most surreal things I’ve ever watched and also the funniest bit of his career. Anyway now that he’s left the Late Show, he’s done it again."

"As befits a former improv comedian, no one is quicker in his feet (or even sitting down) than Steven Colbert. His first appearance s a talk show host was in Monroe, Michigan, as his most recent one. Dry wit abounds", wrote the third X user.