/Japan to monitor social media to track visa overstayers and illegal workers

Japan is preparing a major shift in how it tackles visa overstays and illegal foreign employment. The government will now use social media monitoring and artificial intelligence to identify suspicious job offers and fake residency documents circulating online.

According to reports, the Immigration Services Agency plans to build a system that collects and analyses posts shared on social media. These posts often include illegal job advertisements and information linked to forged residence status. The move marks a change from earlier methods that mainly depended on physical investigations and police information.

Under the new approach, Japan will actively use digital tools and AI-based systems to detect violations at an early stage. The full system is expected to begin operations next year. This step is part of a wider effort known as the Japan visa crackdown, aimed at tightening control over immigration rules.

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Online Monitoring and Wider Enforcement

Authorities will not only focus on foreign nationals working without permission. The plan also targets brokers, recruiters and employers who use social media to hire illegal workers. The government believes that stronger AI immigration monitoring tools in Japan will help trace these networks more effectively.

Officials also plan to expand consultation centres in local regions, as cases related to residency and employment issues continue to rise. The government says illegal work can lead to tax evasion, poor working conditions and social tension.

As part of the broader illegal foreign workers Japan policy, Japan had already set up a central control unit within the Cabinet Secretariat last year to coordinate responses. Recent data shows a decline in illegal residents, but thousands still remain in the country, prompting stricter enforcement measures going forward.

According to Immigration Services Agency data, Japan had around 68,000 illegal stayers as of January, down around 6,000 from a year ago