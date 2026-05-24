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From Shreyas Iyer to Sanju Samson, 4 IPL Captains to Score Hundred in Run Chase

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: May 24, 2026, 15:27 IST | Updated: May 24, 2026, 15:27 IST

Shreyas Iyer just became the fourth captain in IPL history to smash a century during a run chase! From Virender Sehwag’s 2011 blitz to Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson's heroics, we break down the exclusive list of leaders who scored a hundred while chasing.

119 - Virender Sehwag vs Deccan, 2011
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(Photograph: Others)

119 - Virender Sehwag vs Deccan, 2011

Captaining Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2011, former opener Virender Sehwag smashed a mind-boggling 119 against now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad, helping his team win the match by four wickets.

108* - Virat Kohli vs Pune, 2016
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(Photograph: Others)

108* - Virat Kohli vs Pune, 2016

The then RCB captain, Virat Kohli, smashed an unbeaten 108* (58) vs RPS chasing 192. Kohli, who enjoyed tremendous success as a batter that season, smacked eight sixes, helping RCB win that match by seven wickets.

119 - Sanju Samson vs Punjab, 2021
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(Photograph: Others)

119 - Sanju Samson vs Punjab, 2021

The third time a team captain completed a hundred during an IPL run chase was during Rajasthan’s game against Punjab Kings in the 2021 edition. Then RR captain Sanju Samson smashed 119 (63) while chasing 222, hitting 12 fours. His team, however, lost that match by four runs.

101* - Shreyas Iyer vs Lucknow, 2026
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(Photograph: X/@IPL)

101* - Shreyas Iyer vs Lucknow, 2026

The latest to join this list is current Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, smoked his maiden IPL hundred during the do-or-die game against the Lucknow Super Giants, hitting 101* (51) while chasing 197. Iyer smashed five sixes and Punjab won by seven wickets.

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