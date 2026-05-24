/From Shreyas Iyer to Sanju Samson, 4 IPL Captains to Score Hundred in Run Chase

Shreyas Iyer just became the fourth captain in IPL history to smash a century during a run chase! From Virender Sehwag’s 2011 blitz to Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson's heroics, we break down the exclusive list of leaders who scored a hundred while chasing.
Captaining Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2011, former opener Virender Sehwag smashed a mind-boggling 119 against now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad, helping his team win the match by four wickets.
The then RCB captain, Virat Kohli, smashed an unbeaten 108* (58) vs RPS chasing 192. Kohli, who enjoyed tremendous success as a batter that season, smacked eight sixes, helping RCB win that match by seven wickets.
The third time a team captain completed a hundred during an IPL run chase was during Rajasthan’s game against Punjab Kings in the 2021 edition. Then RR captain Sanju Samson smashed 119 (63) while chasing 222, hitting 12 fours. His team, however, lost that match by four runs.
The latest to join this list is current Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, smoked his maiden IPL hundred during the do-or-die game against the Lucknow Super Giants, hitting 101* (51) while chasing 197. Iyer smashed five sixes and Punjab won by seven wickets.