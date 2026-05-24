/‘US sanctions hold energy markets hostage’: Iran hits back at Rubio over oil remarks

Iran on Sunday (May 24) rejected remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing Tehran of holding the global energy market “hostage”, saying Washington was attempting to “distort the realities of the region” while deflecting attention from its own policies and those of Israel. In a statement issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, Tehran said the allegations against Iran were aimed at shifting focus from what it described as the “destabilising policies of the United States and the Zionist regime”.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India rejects the recent remarks made by the United States Secretary of State regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasises that such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilising policies of the United States and the Zionist regime,” the statement said.

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The Iranian embassy also defended the country’s role in global energy trade and blamed US sanctions for disruptions in oil markets. “As one of the world’s major exporters of oil and energy, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been prepared to make its energy resources available to all countries, including the Republic of India,” the statement said.

It added that “what has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s oil exports”, describing the restrictions as measures designed to exert economic pressure on the Iranian people in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. The response came after Rubio, during his visit to New Delhi, said the United States would not allow Iran to “hold the global energy market hostage”. His office also said US energy exports could help diversify India’s energy supplies as Washington seeks deeper energy cooperation with New Delhi.

Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to discuss trade expansion under the “Mission 500” framework, energy security and Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad grouping. According to Rubio’s office, cited by Reuters, Washington sees energy exports as a strategic tool to strengthen partnerships, particularly with India, one of the world’s largest crude importers.