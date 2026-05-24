/Trump says Iran ‘getting a lot closer’ to deal with US; Tehran also shares optimism

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran is “getting a lot closer” to arriving at an agreement with the United States on the war, while Tehran also shared optimism over the progress made in the past week. However, both exercised caution, and Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the key issue of nuclear weapons would not be part of any initial proposals.

Trump said he had seen a draft agreement with Iran, but on being asked whether it was good enough, he said, “I don’t know, I can’t tell you that.”

However, he insisted that any agreement would “absolutely” prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

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“I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” Trump said.

“We’re going to have a deal, or we’re going have a situation where no country will ever be hit as hard as they’re about to be hit,” he added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television on Saturday that the US and Iranian positions had been converging in the last week but warned that did not mean agreements would be reached on key issues and accused the Americans of “contradictory statements”.

“Our plan has been to first draft a memorandum of understanding, or an agreement, in the form of a framework, consisting of 14 points,” he said.

Baqaei added that they were in the process of finalising the memorandum, so further talks could be held within 30 to 60 days, “and ultimately a final agreement can be reached”.

Meanwhile, President Trump held calls with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan and Pakistan to discuss the situation.

However, in a phone interview with Axios, Trump reiterated his threats against Iran. Trump told the news outlet that there was a “50/50” chance of making a “good” deal or “blow[ing] them to kingdom come.”

Trump also said that he would meet with White House negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday and make a decision by Sunday on whether to resume the war.

On Thursday, there appeared to be renewed energy in ongoing negotiations, with Trump saying the two nations could reach a deal to end the war in just a few days.