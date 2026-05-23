/Has Elon Musk shifted away from solar power? What SpaceX filing reveals

Elon Musk has long promoted a future powered by solar energy, especially through Tesla. However, recent developments linked to his companies suggest a shift in focus as artificial intelligence increases demand for large-scale power. According to details in a recent filing, Musk’s AI operations are relying more on traditional energy sources such as natural gas to run high-performance data centres, highlighting a gap between long-term clean energy goals and present-day infrastructure needs.

AI growth is driving massive energy demand

The rise of artificial intelligence has significantly increased the need for electricity. Reports indicate that future AI systems could require terawatt-scale computing power, far exceeding the current global data centre consumption of around 40 gigawatts. This rapid growth has forced companies to prioritise stable and continuous power supply, which is not always achievable with solar energy alone, especially due to its dependence on sunlight and weather conditions.

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Shift towards space-based solar ideas



Instead of relying only on solar power on Earth, Musk’s companies are exploring the idea of generating energy in space. Space-based solar systems can operate continuously without interruption, and estimates suggest they could produce over five times more energy than traditional solar panels. However, this approach faces practical challenges, including high launch costs, technical limitations, and the complexity of maintaining systems in orbit.

Limited use of Tesla solar in AI operations

Despite Tesla’s focus on solar technology, Musk’s AI ventures have not significantly adopted solar panels for powering data centres. Instead, investments have gone into battery storage systems and other energy solutions to manage peak loads. This indicates that while solar remains part of the broader vision, it is not yet the primary solution for current AI infrastructure demands.

Balancing long-term vision with short-term reality

Experts believe this shift reflects a balance between long-term sustainability goals and immediate operational needs. While Musk continues to support a transition away from fossil fuels, the current priority is ensuring reliable power for rapidly growing AI systems. This has led to temporary reliance on conventional energy sources while alternative solutions are explored.