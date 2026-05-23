/Trump to decide on latest Iran proposal after meeting advisers on Sunday: Report

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 23) said he could decide by Sunday whether to move ahead with a proposed agreement with Iran or resume military action, adding that he would review Tehran’s latest draft proposal with his advisers before making a final decision, Axios reported.

He also described the chances of reaching an agreement as a “solid 50/50”, saying the United States could either secure a “good” deal or “blow them to kingdom come.”

Trump said he was scheduled to meet with envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner later on Saturday to discuss Tehran’s latest response. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to participate in the discussions.

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In a separate interview with CBS News, Trump indicated that negotiations between Washington and Tehran were making progress.

Negotiators for the two countries are “getting a lot closer” to finalising an agreement, he told the broadcaster.

According to sources familiar with the talks cited by CBS News, the latest proposal includes measures aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, releasing some frozen Iranian assets held overseas and continuing negotiations between both sides.

Trump, however, declined to reveal details of the proposed agreement. “I can't tell you before I tell them, right?” he quoted as saying.

The US president said he believed any final agreement would stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and ensure that the country’s enriched uranium would be “satisfactorily handled.”

“I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” Trump was quoted as saying by CBS News.

Sources quoted by CBS News said Trump was still reviewing different proposals and remained in consultation with advisers and foreign leaders, including officials from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

Warning of consequences if talks collapse, Trump said, “We're going to have a situation where no country will ever be hit as hard as they're about to be hit.”