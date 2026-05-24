/‘No one can beat us in violence, we proved it during July uprising’: Bangladesh students’ party warns PM’s BNP

The National Citizen Party, the students’ party behind the violent protests in 2024 that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh amidst discontent in the country, has warned the ruling party of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, stating that nobody can beat it in violence and that it had proved it during the July uprising.

The grim warning was issued by National Citizen Party spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who served as an adviser in the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, whose 18-month tenure saw targeted attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, by mobs.

The National Citizen Party was formed after the protests of 2024 led to the setting up of an interim government.

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The elections in 2026 ensured the return of a democratically elected government in Bangladesh. Elections held earlier were questioned as there were allegations that the Sheikh Hasina government had not allowed free and fair elections and stifled the Opposition.

The National Citizen Party also contested the election but could not win as the people of Bangladesh elected the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman.

As prime minister, Tarique Rahman has been making attempts to reach out to the opposition, but there have been run-ins between the supporters of the BNP and National Citizen Party, with many accusing the latter of not accepting defeat in the elections.

Locals in Jhenaidah said an egg was thrown at National Citizen Party chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, which led to clashes in the town between the two groups.

Warning the government, Asif Mahmud said, “If you wish to inflict this upon us, this battle will not be fought against any single political party, specific ideology, or doctrine; this battle will be waged against an entire generation. Sheikh Hasina made the mistake of fighting this generation. I hope Tarique Rahman will not repeat that mistake.”

“If the ruling party desires violence and wishes to adopt it as their sole political weapon, we proved during the 2024 mass uprising that nobody can outdo us in that regard,” Asif Mahmud said while demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack.

Asif Mahmud also accused Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed of behaving as the prime minister or the president.

“If the country continues to run in this manner, the people of Bangladesh will be forced to take to the streets in the coming days against this government and the failing state structure.”