/SC to hear Twisha Sharma death case on Monday over alleged probe irregularities

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a suo motu case linked to the unnatural death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her matrimonial home in Madhya Pradesh, amid serious allegations of procedural lapses, institutional bias and irregularities in the investigation.

The matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.

According to a person familiar with the development, the top court has taken cognisance of the case “based on media reports and other attending circumstances.”

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The case relates to Sharma’s death at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after her marriage to advocate Samarth Singh. Her family has accused Singh and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental and physical torture, and murder. However, the accused side has denied the allegations, maintaining that she died by suicide.

The matter has gained attention after questions were raised over the handling of forensic evidence, CCTV footage, delays in FIR registration, and allegations of external influence in the probe.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance, calling the death “suspicious” and seeking a detailed action-taken report from local authorities.

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“According to media reports, Twisha Sharma died under suspicious circumstances just five months after her marriage. The victim's family has levelled serious allegations against her husband, Samar Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental, and physical torture,” the commission said in a statement posted on X.

On Saturday, a Bhopal court remanded Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody in connection with dowry death and harassment charges. The court also directed the seizure of his passport. Investigators are expected to question him regarding WhatsApp chats and other evidence linked to the case.

The probe is currently being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is examining multiple angles surrounding the death.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has approached the Jabalpur High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. The matter, where Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the state, is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

Separately, the High Court has ordered a second post-mortem to be conducted by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, citing concerns over the first autopsy report and the need to ensure transparency. The procedure will also be videographed.

Early reports have flagged possible inconsistencies in forensic handling, injury documentation, and the treatment of alleged ligature material, further intensifying scrutiny of the investigation.