/‘Talks will collapse if the US doesn't show flexibility’: Iran’s media

Even as President Donald Trump ratcheted up pressure on Tehran, saying he will decide on resuming strikes after holding talks with his envoys and regional leaders, Iran’s state media said on Saturday that the ongoing negotiations for a peace deal will not succeed if the United States does not show flexibility. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, citing “an informed source close to the negotiating team,” said, “The Americans, although they have retreated from their initial approaches and accepted many of Iran’s positions, still have 3 serious sticking points that, if not resolved, the negotiations will not proceed.”

The report said the first sticking point in the talks is the nuclear issue. It claimed that Iran has announced that it will not enter negotiations on the nuclear issue during this period. Tehran has set a condition that discussions on nuclear matters will be held only in the next round if the opposing side implements confidence-building measures fully.

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The second thorn is the issue of Iran’s frozen funds. Tehran has said that the blocked funds must be deposited and released, which is the second and fundamental condition for Iran’s entry into negotiations, and without this happening, it will not enter negotiations at all.

The third issue mentioned in a series of posts by Fars News Agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was about Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said that though the United States insists that the strait must fully return to its previous condition, it is willing to commit itself only to returning the number of ships to the prior status.