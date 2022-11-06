Iran lawmakers urge severe punishment for 'rioters'

Hardline Iranian lawmakers on Sunday (November 6) urged the country's judiciary to "deal decisively" with those behind the unrest and protests. The demand has come amid the Islamic Republic's failing efforts to suppress the show of dissent which is turning out to be the biggest in years.

Iran is witnessing countrywide protests after the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September this year. She was detained by Iran's morality police for 'inappropriate attire'.

"We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters," said a statement of 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hardline-led parliament, according to state media.

The activist HRANA news agency said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 49 minors. It added that 38 members of the security forces had also been killed.

Iran's state media had last month claimed that more than 46 security personnel, including the police, had been killed. Government officials have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.

Iranian leaders have vowed tough action against protesters whom they have described as rioters, blaming enemies including the United States for fomenting the unrest.

Demonstrations continued in many cities on Sunday, from Tehran to central city of Yazd and northern city of Rasht, according to rights groups and videos on social media.

Reuters said it could not verify the rights groups' reports independently, or the social media posts and footage.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE



