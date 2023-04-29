Iran denies school poisoning attacks, says probe shows no toxic substance

Iran's intelligence ministry, on Friday, condemned 'foreign enemies' and dissidents for inciting fears over suspected poisonings of schoolgirls saying that in its laboratory investigations and field findings, no toxic substance capable of causing poisoning was found.

"The enemies' role in fuelling this crisis is certain and undeniable. Individuals, groups and Western media (especially in the Persian language)... have focused on this in the past few months, as well as foreign politicians and international bodies," said a ministry report carried by state media.

"In field findings and laboratory investigations ... no toxic substance able to cause poisoning was observed ... and there have been no deaths or long-term physical conditions," the report said, blaming mischievousness and mass hysteria among students.

The report condemned unspecified dissidents for instigating fears to create propaganda videos and also warned of "prosecution of individuals, groups, media who accused the government and aligned themselves with enemies".



Iran's intelligence ministry also accused foreign 'enemies' of using the incident to their advantage and playing an evident and undeniable role in provoking turmoil in the country. Iranian leader calls suspected poisoning of schoolgirls ‘unforgivable’ after public outrage Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, recently addressed the reports of the suspected poisoning of schoolgirls and called the incidents an 'unforgivable' crime.

“Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students' poisoning,” said Khamenei, on state TV, as per Reuters. He added, “If it is proven deliberate, those perpetrators of this unforgivable crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them.”

According to reports by Iranian media, the first case was reported in Qom province on November 30, 2022.

More than 1,000 girls from different schools across the country have suffered “mild poison” attacks since November.

