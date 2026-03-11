/Iran could have acquired a nuclear weapon from North Korea in just 72 hours, former Trump adviser warns

Former Trump security adviser John Bolton has claimed that Iran could have got hold of a nuclear weapon days before the US and Israel launched an attack. Talking to The Sun, he said that Pyongyang could have shipped the weapon within 72 hours of the request, following a quick wire transfer and loading the nuke on an aeroplane, transporting it to Iran via Russia. Bolton warned that the Iran-North Korea relationship should not be ignored. "Let's face it, in the China-Russia axis that's forming right now, Iran and North Korea are two outriders, and so the cooperation between them is very threatening," he told the outlet. Last year, US hit three nuclear enrichment facilities in Iran - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - which is believed to have set its nuclear programmed back. Bolton says that this does not mean that Tehran can't still access a nuke, as it is possible it reached out to an ally. He says this itself is enough to justify a regime change. Bolton backed the military action in Iran, saying that whichever kind of government comes next - military or democracy - it would be better than the current one.

Mojtaba Khameini named new Supreme Leader of Iran

"It could be a military government, it could be a democracy. At least it's not run by a bunch of theocratic extremists and militarists that want nuclear weapons – that is the big change," he said. Meanwhile, Operation Epic Fury continues with the US and Israel carrying out more strikes in Tehran, while the latter is responding by hitting bases in Gulf countries. On the first day of the strikes, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed along with several of his family members. Iran has named his son, Mojtaba Khameini, as the new Supreme Leader, who is said to be a "hardliner" who is "as bad as his father". The 56-year-old is an influential cleric and was long touted to take over the position after his father. A Foreign Office minister warned that things will not change under him, and his appointment shows that Iran is not ready to shift paths. Iranians are also unhappy with Mojtaba being named the new leader and chanted "death to Mojtaba" from their houses. Donald Trump stated that his appointment is just going to create more of the same.

Iran war: Ships hit in Strait of Hormuz

Mojtaba is said to own properties worth Rs 2,500 crore in London, besides many more across the world. He used frontmen to acquire them, and the money came from the sale of Iranian oil as the regime used methods to evade sanctions. Meanwhile, the Iran war continues with the US saying it has sunk 16 ships that were laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has closed the waterway and warned that any ship that attempts to cross it will be set on fire.