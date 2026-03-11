/'Aggressive action and crimes by US, Israel...': What Iran FM Araghchi told India's Jaishankar in phone call amid war

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a “detailed conversation” with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (March 10) amid raging war in West Asia and escalating tensions in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a detailed readout on Wednesday (March 11) on the conversation between the two leaders. Iran said that its foreign minister Araghchi provided detailed updates on the “crimes” committed by the United States, and described Feb 28 strike as “an aggressive act.” It is important to note that India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not released a detailed readout of the conversation between the two leaders, with Jaishankar only stating that both sides will be in touch.

What Iran said about the phone call between two leaders

Taking to X, Iranian Foreign ministry said that Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Araghchi and detailed “the crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian nation over the past 11 days, including the missile attack on a girls' elementary school in Minab on the first day of the war and subsequent widespread attacks on civilian sites and public service centers.” The foreign ministry said that Iran emphasized its determination to comprehensively defend the integrity of the Islamic Republic. It said, “The Foreign Minister described the aggressive act by the US and the Israeli regime as a violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Iranian side also told EAM Jaishankar that all governments have a responsibility to condemn this military aggression and blatant law-breaking. The foreign ministers of Iran and India also discussed the consequences of the war on the security of shipping and vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Minister also reminded the Indian counterpart about the insecure situation and problems arising for shipping in the Persian Gulf and blamed “the aggressive and destabilizing actions of the United States” for it. Araghchi also said that the international community must hold the US accountable for this situation. Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between Tehran and New Delhi, and stressed the necessity of ongoing consultations to help restore stability to the region.

What India said after talks between EAM Jaishankar and Araghchi

Taking to X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a “detailed conversation” with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday (March 10) regarding the evolving situation in West Asia, as tensions in the region continue to intensify. Following the call, Jaishankar said both sides discussed the latest developments related to the ongoing conflict and agreed to maintain close communication. “A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister Araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Briefing the Rajya Sabha on Monday (Mar 9), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “closely monitoring the situation” and has already spoken to leaders of relevant countries in West Asia. He highlighted India's stance that dialogue and diplomacy are the ways forward for all sides to de-escalate. He also said that attempts were made to reach out to the top leadership on the Iranian side but it is difficult right now, adding that he has spoken to his counterpart Abbas Araghchi.