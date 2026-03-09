/India granted permission for Iranian Navy trio to dock, but just Lavan arrived amid US strike

India had granted docking permission to all Iranian naval vessels to dock in Kochi, following their participation in its multinational naval events, amid escalating tensions in the region involving a US military strike on one of the ships. The three Iranian ships, IRIS Lavan (an amphibious landing ship), IRIS Bushehr (a supply vessel), and IRIS Dena (a Moudge-class frigate), were taking part in the Indian exercises Milan 2026 multilateral exercise and the International Fleet Review (IFR) held in Visakhapatnam in February.

The events, which included navies from dozens of countries, showcased maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean. On 28 February, Tehran submitted requests for post-event port calls or support for the ships as they prepared to return home. Indian authorities approved these on 1 March.

Only IRIS Lavan arrived at Kochi port in southern India, docking on 4 March after reporting technical issues that prompted an urgent humanitarian request. Its 183 crew members, including cadets, have been accommodated at Indian naval facilities while the vessel remains in port.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

EAM Jaishankar described the decision as a "humane gesture" and the "right thing to do," reflecting India's longstanding friendly ties with Iran. Meanwhile, the other two ships, IRIS Dena and IRIS Bushehr, sailed towards Sri Lanka after the IFR.

However, on 4 March, IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine torpedo in international waters off Sri Lanka's southern coast, resulting in significant loss of life, at least 100 sailors killed & dozens rescued by Sri Lankan forces.

IRIS Bushehr, facing reported engine problems and fearing further risks amid the widening Iran-US conflict, entered Sri Lankan waters. Colombo took control of the vessel, transferring over 200 crew members ashore while the ship anchors at Trincomalee under Sri Lankan navy oversight.