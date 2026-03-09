/Anthropic sues Pentagon over AI warfare dispute; seeks to undo 'supply chain risk' designation

AI company Anthropic has filed a lawsuit on Monday (March 9) against the Trump administration, claiming it faced retaliation after refusing to allow its Claude AI model to be used for autonomous lethal warfare and mass surveillance of Americans. In a 48-page complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco, the company asks the court to block and declare unlawful its designation as a national security supply-chain risk. Anthropic says it is the first US company ever to receive the label, which is typically applied to firms tied to foreign adversaries such as Chinese tech giant Huawei.