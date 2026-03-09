/What is Kharg Island? Iran’s key oil export hub Trump may target amid Middle East conflict

Iran’s Kharg Island, a small coral island in the northern Persian Gulf, has become a strategically important location as tensions in the Middle East escalate. Located about 15 miles from Iran’s mainland, the island serves as the backbone of the country’s oil export system. Nearly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports are believed to pass through Kharg Island before tankers move through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route. Before US-Israeli strikes on Iran started in late February, Tehran reportedly increased production at the island significantly. According to energy analytics firm Kpler, output surged to nearly 4 million barrels per day, approaching record levels and far above the usual 1.5 million barrels per day baseline.

Why is Kharg Island strategically important?

Kharg Island’s importance stems from its central role in Iran’s economy and global energy supply chains.

Key reasons include:

Primary export hub: Around 90% of Iran’s crude exports pass through the island.

Major oil infrastructure: It houses large oil terminals and storage facilities.

Economic lifeline: Oil revenue remains one of Tehran’s most critical financial resources.

Global impact: Any disruption could push international oil prices higher.

Experts say that disabling or capturing the island’s infrastructure could significantly weaken Iran’s economic capacity.

However, analysts suggest that seizing the island would likely require a ground operation, something the United States has historically been reluctant to undertake.

Has Kharg Island been targeted before?

The island has been considered in past conflicts but has largely escaped direct US attacks.

Key historical moments include:

1979 Iran hostage crisis: US President Jimmy Carter was advised that capturing Kharg Island could give Washington leverage over Tehran, but he ultimately rejected the idea.

1980s Iran-Iraq War: Iraqi forces heavily bombed the island’s oil terminal, causing major damage. Iran later rebuilt the facility.

Reagan-era retaliation: After Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz, President Ronald Reagan ordered strikes on Iranian offshore export sites, but Kharg Island was not targeted.

What are experts saying about a potential strike?

Some analysts argue that targeting Kharg Island could severely weaken Iran’s financial capabilities. Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon adviser on Iran and Iraq, said an attack could significantly affect Tehran’s ability to fund military operations and maintain internal authority. He also said he had raised the island’s importance with officials in Washington and believes discussions may have taken place within the US National Security Council. However, Rubin added he is unsure whether the issue has reached the small group of advisers believed to shape Trump’s decisions regarding the Gulf conflict.

Are the US and Israel considering an attack?

Recent comments from political leaders and reports suggest the island has become part of broader strategic discussions. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on X, “Israel should destroy all of Iran’s oil fields and energy industry on Kharg Island. That would collapse Iran’s economy and bring down the regime,” Lapid said on X. Tehran has warned that any attack on its energy infrastructure would trigger retaliation against oil facilities across the region. According to Axios, officials in the Trump administration have explored several possible options, including: Seizing Kharg Island and its oil facilities, launching commando raids to capture Iran’s enriched uranium reserves. When asked about these potential plans in an interview with ABC, US president Trump did not rule out the possibility, saying, "Everything is on the table."