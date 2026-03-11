/'We're just getting started': Iran issues BIG warning to Netanyahu, rejects US allegations of pre-emptive attack as 'utter lie'

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (Mar 11) denied the claims that the country was planning a "pre-emptive" attack on the US and its forces. His statement comes as the US described a possible Iranian attack as a reason for launching strikes on teh Islamic Republic. Calling it a “sheer and utter lie,” Araghchi called Operation Epic Fury a grave misadventure. This comes as US President Donald Trump said that the war might be over “very soon” but also added that the US has not “won enough.” Iran has ruled out any possibility of talks, stating that they were betrayed as the attacks came in midst of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.





In a post on X, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "The claim that Iran was planning on attacking the U.S. or U.S. Forces, whether preventively or preemptively, is a sheer and utter lie. The sole purpose of that lie is to justify Operation Epic Mistake, a misadventure engineered by Israel and paid for by ordinary Americans." He also slammed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stating that he "doesn't want he world to see how Iran's Powerful Armed Forces are punishing Israel for its aggression." He said that there is "utter destruction caused in Israel by Iranian missiles and leaders are panicking while their air defenses are in disarray." He shared a report that stated that Israel has banned filming of impacts of missiles on civilian areas.

This comes in line with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's statement stating that "aggressors have come and gone; Iran has endured". He said in a post on X, “Iran is the heir to a civilization at least 6,000 years old. Through the trials of history, no power has ever succeeded in erasing this storied name. Anyone who entertains the illusion of destroying Iran knows nothing of history. Aggressors have come and gone; Iran has endured.”

What had Trump said about pre-emptive attack?

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 9), during a press briefing, said that the military actions in Iran were something he "felt" had to be done.

Trump had told reporters, "I felt it (military action in Iran) was something we had to do. I didn't feel we had a choice. If we didn't do it they (Iran) would have done it to us. I felt based on the negotiations that were being had by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Marco and Pete and everybody was involved, I felt that they were going to that they were looking to tap us along before they hit. And I thought they were going to hit and if they hit us first that would have been a very bad thing."



Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn't preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties." Meanwhile, on Tuesday, during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the stance of Trump, adding that the "feeling" was based on "facts".

Moreover, a report by the Wall Street Journal has claimed that Trump's advisors have asked him to articulate an exit plan from Iran war. While the White House has quashed the reports stating that it is "full of crap", the report suggests that Trump's advisers have cautioned him that the war will eat into his support base. The advisors who were not named in the report, said that the White House should come up with an "aggressive" public messaging to sell the war."

This comes amid contradicting claims by Trump about the endgame of the war. Trump has also differed from his team about the aim of the war, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stating it has just started and Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that the war began after knowing Israeli plans.