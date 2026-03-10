/From 'four weeks' to 'war is very complete' to 'not won enough': Trump contradicts himself about endgame of Iran war

Conflicting messages from Donald Trump and US officials have created confusion over the Iran war. While Trump said the conflict is nearly finished, he later vowed to continue fighting until total victory, even as Pentagon leaders signalled the campaign has only just begun.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 9) claimed that the war with Iran is nearly finished, describing the situation as “very complete.” In an interview with CBS News, Trump said that the conflict had progressed much faster than initially expected and could end soon. He also went on to claim that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense." “They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”
However, in a speech to House Republicans in Florida, hours after his TV interview on Mar 9, Trump said that “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all.” Just later, addressing a press conference, Trump again changed his statement and said, “We’ll not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated…We could call it a tremendous success right now, as we leave here, I could call it. Or we could go further, and we’re going to go further."
On Mar 8, Trump, while speaking to The Times of Israel, said that the decision on when to end the war with Iran will be a “mutual” one that he’ll make together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything else around it… We’ve worked together. We’ve destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel.” When asked whether he alone would decide when the war with Iran ends or if Netanyahu would also have a say. "I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” he responded.
On March 2, Trump said that the ongoing attack on Iran by America and Israel may continue for four weeks, while also warning that there could be more American casualties. Donald Trump said, “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.” So far, he said, “the biggest surprise” has been Iran’s strikes against Arab nations in the region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Moreover, Trump's stance is in contrast with his own team as around the same time when he made the statement on Mar 9, the Defense Department’s rapid response account posted on X, “We have Only Just Begun to Fight." Not only this, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” said that “this is only just the beginning." When asked about the contradiction, Trump said, “both could be true as it’s the beginning of building a new country.”
Conflicting statements from the Trump administration have created the perception that Washington is uncertain about the direction of the Iran conflict and the US president might actually would have lost the plot. These shifting messages, ranging from imminent victory to a prolonged campaign have fueled speculation that the administration is balancing military pressure, alliance coordination with Israel, and domestic political messaging while keeping strategic options open.
