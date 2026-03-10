/From 'four weeks' to 'war is very complete' to 'not won enough': Trump contradicts himself about endgame of Iran war

Conflicting statements from the Trump administration have created the perception that Washington is uncertain about the direction of the Iran conflict and the US president might actually would have lost the plot. These shifting messages, ranging from imminent victory to a prolonged campaign have fueled speculation that the administration is balancing military pressure, alliance coordination with Israel, and domestic political messaging while keeping strategic options open.

