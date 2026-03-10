/Trump advised to articulate exit plan from Iran war? White House says...

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been advised to articulate an exit plan from Iran war. While the White House has quashed the reports stating that it is "full of crap", the report suggests that Trump's advisers have cautioned him that the war will eat into his support base. The advisors who were not named in the report, said that the White House should come up with an "aggressive" public messaging to sell the war."
The report was published by the Wall Street Journal stated that while US officials have at times offered varying lists for the war’s aims, they have generally been the destruction of Iran’s missile program, the destruction of its navy, a halt to Iran’s support for regional proxies and the blocking of Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. This comes amid contradicting claims by Trump about the endgame of the war. Trump has also differed from his team about the aim of the war, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stating it has just started and Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that the war began after knowing Israeli plans.
White House slams the WSJ report
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the story and said that those quoted in the story are not the ones who shares room with the US President Trump. "This story is full of crap from anonymous sources who, I can guarantee, are not in the room with President Trump. The president’s top aides are focused 24/7 on ensuring Operation Epic Fury continues to be a tremendous success, and the end of these operations will ultimately be determined by the commander in chief,” Leavitt said. “The vast majority of Americans support ending the threat posed by the Iranian regime and support killing terrorists, and that’s what President Trump is going to accomplish,” Leavitt said in a response to the story.
Iran-US-Israel war
Ten days after the United States and Israel launched ‘pre-emptive’ attack on Iran and killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in subsequent air strikes on Mar 1, Iran has chosen its new Supreme Leader to lead the country. Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei has been chosen to lead the country. While Trump has said that the new leader of Iran won't last long without his approval, Israel has threatened that he is the “target.” Israel and the US say that peaceful transition from “terror regime” is their goal while Iranian leadership ahs clarified that they won't reach out to the Americans for talks. Both sides are relentlessly bombing each other, with Tehran bombing US assets in Gulf countries, and Israel expanding its offensive to target Hezbollah in Lebanon. Trump had said that the operations in Iran will go on for “four weeks or so”, and also boasted about US munitions that are enough for “forever” war. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that they can go on fighting for six months or so. The attack came amid nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran.