/Trump advised to articulate exit plan from Iran war? White House says...

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been advised to articulate an exit plan from Iran war. While the White House has quashed the reports stating that it is "full of crap", the report suggests that Trump's advisers have cautioned him that the war will eat into his support base. The advisors who were not named in the report, said that the White House should come up with an "aggressive" public messaging to sell the war."

The report was published by the Wall Street Journal stated that while US officials have at times offered varying lists for the war’s aims, they have generally been the destruction of Iran’s missile program, the destruction of its navy, a halt to Iran’s support for regional proxies and the blocking of Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. This comes amid contradicting claims by Trump about the endgame of the war. Trump has also differed from his team about the aim of the war, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stating it has just started and Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that the war began after knowing Israeli plans.

White House slams the WSJ report

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the story and said that those quoted in the story are not the ones who shares room with the US President Trump. "This story is full of crap from anonymous sources who, I can guarantee, are not in the room with President Trump. The president’s top aides are focused 24/7 on ensuring Operation Epic Fury continues to be a tremendous success, and the end of these operations will ultimately be determined by the commander in chief,” Leavitt said. “The vast majority of Americans support ending the threat posed by the Iranian regime and support killing terrorists, and that’s what President Trump is going to accomplish,” Leavitt said in a response to the story.

Iran-US-Israel war