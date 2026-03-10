The head of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohamed Raad vowed that his group would "defend our existence whatever the cost", saying the group has “no other option to preserve honour, pride and dignity than the option of resistance.” Lebanon was drawn into the war last week when Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

