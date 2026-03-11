The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday (Mar 10) said India being a "good actor" was the reason behind Washington's temporary waiver granting New Delhi permission to purchase Russian oil. Talking to the press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "The President and the Secretary of the Treasury and the whole national security team came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil." This comes amid reports that the US was mulling further easing the sanctions on Russian oil to combat rising energy prices amid Iran war.

What did the US say about India?

During a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US decided to grant New Delhi a temporary waiver to buy Russian oil “because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil.”

She added that US allowed India to purchase Russian crude already out at sea amid rising fuel prices. "As we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them to accept that Russian oil," she said.

American U-turn on Russian oil

The 30-day waiver announced on Thursday (Mar 5) marks a U-turn in US's stance on revenue from Russian oil and its effect on the Ukraine war that has already lasted four years.

Addressing the apparent U-turn, Leavitt added, "This short-term measure, we don’t believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time".

Trump mulling easing sanction on Russian oil

According to a CNN report, the Trump administration is discussing further easing sanctions on Russian oil. This step, it reports, is part of an urgent effort to combat rising energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia war between the United States, Israel and Iran. Alluding to the possibility of easing sanctions, Trump on Monday said, "we have sanctions on some countries...we are going to take those sanctions off until this straightens out."

